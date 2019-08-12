LG G8X Expected To Launch At IFA 2019 News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

LG is expected to launch its new G8X smartphone at IFA 2019 later this month. If the reports are to be believed, the device will be the successor to the G8 ThinQ that was launched earlier this year. The recent renders suggest that the G8X will sport a waterdrop notch display, glass back panel, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

What More We Know

Previous leaks reveal that the LG G8X will be sporting a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ display with minimum bezels on either side of the screen. It might get powered either by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 or the Snapdragon 855+ SoC. It has a dual rear camera setup accompanied with an LED flash, aligned horizontally, like the one we have seen in G8 ThinQ. However, there is no information about the size of the camera sensors.

While the top end of the device sports a SIM card tray and an earpiece, its bottom part includes- a loudspeaker grille, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The buttons on the right and left sides have power and volume controls, respectively. Below the volume keys, a Google Assistant key can be seen. The leak further suggests that the phone may feature an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Specifications Of LG G8 ThinQ

To recollect, the LG G8 ThinQ has a 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with Adreno 640 GPU, 6GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. The device houses a 12MP + 16MP + 12MP camera sensors at the rear, while it uses an 8MP + 3D ToF dual sensors at the front. It runs Android 9.0 (Pie) out-of-the-box.

The smartphone includes Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi hotspot, and a few more connectivity aspects. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and 3,500 mah battery along with Quick Charge 3.0 technology. It is available in India in Red, Aurora Black, and Moroccan Blue color options.

