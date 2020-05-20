Just In
Don't Miss
- Sports I spotted a dinosaur: Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma shares a funny video of India cricketer
- Movies RGV Expresses His Desire To Become Gay, And The Credit Goes To Jr NTR! Read To Find Out Why!
- Automobiles Skoda Karoq, Rapid 1.0 TSI & Superb Facelift Launch Date Confirmed: Here Are All The Details
- News UP migrant workers bus row: Rebel Congress leader Aditi Singh slams own party
- Finance Reliance Industries-Rights Entitlement: First Rights Entitlement That Trades On Exchanges; Soars 39%
- Lifestyle Regina Cassandra Steps Into The Shoes Of A Drag Queen With Her Outfit And Makeup
- Education NTA’s National Test Abhyaas App For JEE Main and NEET Aspirants
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Himachal Pradesh In May
LG Stylo 6 Announced With Helio P35 Processor, Triple Camera Module
LG smartphones have been trending, including the LG Velvet smartphone. Adding to the list is the LG Stylo 6 that packs a couple of premium features and as the name suggests, includes a capacitive stylus. The new LG Stylo 6 comes with an affordable price tag of $179.99, which is approximately Rs. 13,630 in Indian currency.
LG Stylo 6 Price, Availability
The LG Stylo 6 was officially unveiled in the US for $179.99. While we wait for a global launch, eager buyers can get it from Boost Mobile. As noted, the LG Stylo 6 is one of the mid-range smartphones with an affordable price tag. The exact price in India is unknown, but it's expected to be around Rs. 13,630.
Additionally, Boost Mobile is offering a discount, and customers can use the code MEMORIAL2020 at checkout to avail the LG Stylo 6 at $143.99, valid May 26.
LG Stylo 6 Features
Going into the features, the LG Stylo 6 features a triple-camera module at the rear, with a 13MP primary shooter, 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The smartphone packs a 6.8-inch Full HD+ panel with a waterdrop notch that houses the 13MP selfie camera. The rear design also includes a fingerprint sensor for security enhancement.
One of the key aspects of the LG Stylo 6 is the capacitive stylus, stored in a dedicated compartment at the bottom of the phone. The stylus pen is built-in and spring-loaded that can be used for creating or sharing content.
LG Stylo 6 Specifications
The MediaTek Helio P35 processor powers the LG Stylo 6, which comes with 3GB RAM paired with 64GB onboard storage. LG has included a microSD card slot for further storage expansion. The smartphone runs Android 10 out-of-the-box with LG custom skin on top.
It comes with the usual connectivity options 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and 3.5mm audio jack. There is also a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via a USB-C cable. What's more, LG has included a dedicated hardware button for Google Assistant.
LG Stylo 6: Should You Buy
LG notes that the new Stylo 6 brings in enhancements to the stylus. If you're looking for a smartphone with a stylus, the LG Stylo 6 could be the ideal choice, especially since it comes with an affordable price tag.
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
34,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
27,990
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
73,999
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
45,900
-
13,620
-
32,850
-
40,790
-
9,999
-
24,500
-
2,190
-
21,360
-
23,426
-
44,999
-
15,810