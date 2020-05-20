LG Stylo 6 Announced With Helio P35 Processor, Triple Camera Module

LG Stylo 6 Price, Availability

The LG Stylo 6 was officially unveiled in the US for $179.99. While we wait for a global launch, eager buyers can get it from Boost Mobile. As noted, the LG Stylo 6 is one of the mid-range smartphones with an affordable price tag. The exact price in India is unknown, but it's expected to be around Rs. 13,630.

Additionally, Boost Mobile is offering a discount, and customers can use the code MEMORIAL2020 at checkout to avail the LG Stylo 6 at $143.99, valid May 26.

LG Stylo 6 Features

Going into the features, the LG Stylo 6 features a triple-camera module at the rear, with a 13MP primary shooter, 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The smartphone packs a 6.8-inch Full HD+ panel with a waterdrop notch that houses the 13MP selfie camera. The rear design also includes a fingerprint sensor for security enhancement.

One of the key aspects of the LG Stylo 6 is the capacitive stylus, stored in a dedicated compartment at the bottom of the phone. The stylus pen is built-in and spring-loaded that can be used for creating or sharing content.

LG Stylo 6 Specifications

The MediaTek Helio P35 processor powers the LG Stylo 6, which comes with 3GB RAM paired with 64GB onboard storage. LG has included a microSD card slot for further storage expansion. The smartphone runs Android 10 out-of-the-box with LG custom skin on top.

It comes with the usual connectivity options 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and 3.5mm audio jack. There is also a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via a USB-C cable. What's more, LG has included a dedicated hardware button for Google Assistant.

LG Stylo 6: Should You Buy

LG notes that the new Stylo 6 brings in enhancements to the stylus. If you're looking for a smartphone with a stylus, the LG Stylo 6 could be the ideal choice, especially since it comes with an affordable price tag.