LG To Make A Comeback With Mid-Range Smartphones; Production Also To Get A Boost In India News oi-Sharmishte Datti

India is one of the fast-selling markets for smartphones, especially for mid-range devices. It is largely dominated by Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Redmi, Oppo, Realme, and so on. Now, LG is reportedly planning to make a comeback in the Indian market with smartphones in the sub Rs. 15,000 segment.

LG Making A Comeback

Presently, LG smartphones like the LG ThinQ series and the W series are some of the popular devices in India. With the ongoing anti-Chinese sentiment flaring in India, LG hopes to further expand its production and sales in the country.

LG Electronic's business head in India, Advait Vaidya, said that the company is seeing a window of opportunity, reports the Economic Times. The South Korean company is planning a comeback in the smartphone market focusing on the under Rs. 15,000 segment.

Further, LG also plans to scale up local manufacturing by almost 15 times by Diwali and expanding distribution. LG is working on applying for the production-linked incentive scheme to scale up its manufacturing lines. The report further says that the company has witnessed 10 times increased sales of smartphones in the past two months due to the anti-China sentiment.

LG Smartphone Launch

LG has a couple of smartphones lined up for the coming months. There are a total of six smartphones launching from August, all priced starting from Rs. 10,000. Plus, LG is working on launching flagship smartphones shipping with a similar price tag. Additionally, LG notes to bring in tablets by the end of the year to cater to the e-learning and remote working communities.

Following the ban of 59 Chinese apps, the anti-Chinese sentiments have further flamed. Non-Chinese brands like Samsung, LG, Acer, Google, and Apple are seeing an increase in sales. At the same time, Indian smartphone brands like Micromax and Lava are also bringing out mid-range budget smartphones, which are competitors to LG's plans.

Presently, LG has manufacturing units in Pune and Greater Noida; the LG flagships are developed at the Pune factory in a partnership with EMS. LG's latest smartphones include the Velvet and the Harmony series, which might see a good sales boost in India.

