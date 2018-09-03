LG V40 ThinQ’s leaked specs suggest five cameras and Snapdragon 845 SoC

LG is expected to soon announce its flagship offering which is the LG V40 ThinQ. Up until now the information related to the feature and specs of the V40 ThinQ were scarce, however, that changes now. The flagship offering from LG is rumored to feature five cameras and is expected to be officially unveiled in early October. The smartphone was codenamed as 'Storm' and the new leaks have shed some light on the features and specs of the device.

It is being reported that some folks over the AndroidPit managed to get some information on the upcoming LG's flagship device. The LG V40 ThinQ is said to be a feature-rich smartphone which will compete head-on with the other flagship devices such as the Galaxy lineup and the iPhones. It is being said that the device could also outrun the Galaxy smartphones and iPhones in some of the departments.

Let us now quickly have a look at the leaked specs and features of the upcoming LG V40 ThinQ.

In the display department, the LG V40 ThinQ is rumored to feature a massive 6.4-inch P-OLED QHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The device will follow the latest trend of a notched display. Interestingly, the LG V4o will come with Quad DAC and Boombox Stereo speakers. The device will be IP68-rated which means that it will be water resistant. The presence of the aforementioned features implies that the device will give an immersive media consumption experience.

For imaging, the LG V40 ThinQ will feature five cameras in total. It is expected that the device will sport three cameras at the rear and two cameras at the front. The triple rear camera setup is expected to have a 12MP sensor with f1.5 aperture and 1.4um pixels, a 16MO sensor with f/1.9 aperture and 1.0um pixels and another 12MP (f/2.14) with 1.0 um pixels. The rear camera setup will have 2X zoon functionality and also have some AI features embedded with it.

As for the front camera, the LG V40 ThinQ is said to feature a dual-front camera setup which will comprise of an 8MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. However, there is no information available on the aperture value and the pixel size of the front camera.

At its core, the LG V40 ThinQ will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC which will be coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is not clear immediately whether the internal storage is further expandable or not. Also, there is no information available on the Android version of the device. The whole package in the LG V40 ThinQ will be backed by a 3,300 mAh battery.