LG W10, LG W30 Sale At 12 PM Today – Price, Launch Offers And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

LG launched the affordable W series smartphones late last month. Three smartphones were launched in the series - W10, W30 and W30 Pro. While the company is yet to reveal the pricing and release date of the advanced one - LG W30 Pro, the other two models went on sale in the country last week.

Today, the LG W10 and LG W30 are slated to go on sale for the second time via flash sales. The sale will debut at 12 PM today via Amazon India. Like the first sale, we can expect these LG smartphones to sell out quickly so interested buyers should hurry up to get one. Already, the company is expecting to sell the stock in less than 12 minutes in today's sale.

LG W10, LG W30 Price And Offers

LG W10 was launched for Rs. 8,999 and LG W30 was launched for Rs. 9,999. The W10 will be available in Tulip Purple and Smokey Grey while the W30 will be available in Aurora Green, Platinum Grey and Thunder Blue colors.

As announced at the time of launch, there are enticing launch offers for the buyers to avail. These include Rs. 1,700 cashback on the smartphones, Rs. 3,250 worth vouchers from Cleartrip offered by Reliance Jio. And, there is 10% instant discount on purchases made using Yes Bank Credit Card EMI payment option.

Highlights Of LG W10, W30

Despite being affordable smartphones, the LG W10 and LG W30 come with specifications that make them on par with the Chinese offerings priced similarly. The W10 features a dual-camera setup at its rear with 13MP and 5MP sensors. There is a 4000mAh battery as well powering the device. On the other hand, the LG W30 is a relatively better model with triple rear cameras with 13MP, 12MP and 2MP sensors. Both these smartphones run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

What We Think About LG W10, LG W30?

Given that the LG W10 and LG W30 have been launched in India for under Rs. 10,000, we can expect these smartphones to compete against the likes of similarly priced models including Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy A20, Redmi Note 7S and Realme 3. Once the LG W30 Pro is released for sale, we can expect the competition to be fiercer.

Best Mobiles in India