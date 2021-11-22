MediaTek Dimensity 7000 To Fuel Up Your Smartphone Swiftly; Here’s How News oi-Vivek

MediaTek recently launched the Dimensity 9000 SoC, the flagship offering from the company likely to power a plethora of upper mid-range and flagship smartphones of 2022. It looks like the Dimensity 9000 is not the only chip that the company has developed. The company is now said to launch the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 with support for 75W fast charging.

Unlike the Dimensity 9000, the Dimensity 7000 will not be based on the cutting edge 4nm fabrication. Instead, the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 will be based on TSMC's 5nm fabrication, similar to the Apple A15 Bionic and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC. It is said that the Dimensity 7000 is already under testing and could go live any time soon.

According to the latest Tweet from Digital Chat Station, the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 will support native 75W fast charging. The same report suggests that the fast charging support on the Dimensity 7000 will sit between the Snapdragon 870 and the Snapdragon 888+ SoC.

Dimensity 7000: A Variant Of Dimensity 1200?

The same report highlights the fact that the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 SoC is expected to be a speed binned version of the current flagship SoC the Dimensity 1200. This hints that the Dimensity 7000 will have a CPU and GPU cores clocked at a slightly higher tier when compared to the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

The same report suggests that several mid-range smartphones will make use of the Dimensity 7000, as it will be significantly cheaper than the Dimensity 9000. On top of that, MediaTek is likely to improve the power consumption, which should make the Dimensity 7000 an energy-efficient processor when compared to the Dimensity 1200 despite higher clock speeds.

Unlike the Dimensity 1200, which is based on 6nm fabrication, the Dimensity 7000 is said to be based on 5nm fabrication, which should increase the transistor density and power efficiency, at least in theory. On paper, we could expect the Dimensity 7000 at least 10 to 15 percent faster than the Dimensity 1200, if it uses the same die size.

Dimensity 7000 engineering machine runs 75W±, which is between the Snapdragon 870 and the Snapdragon 888. As an iteration of the Dimensity 1200, the new TSMC+Arm architecture hopes to control the power consumption, and it is still very fragrant to put in the mid-end price range — Digital Chat Station (@chat_station) November 21, 2021

Good News For Dimensity 1200 SoC Powered Smartphones

If the Dimensity 7000 is indeed the speed binned variant of the Dimensity 1200, then MediaTek is likely to release much quicker kernel updates, which should help OEMs to push faster software updates. Do note that, many Dimensity 1200 SoC-powered smartphones are already in line for the Android 12 OS update, and the same can be expected for the upcoming Dimensity 7000 SoC processors.

MediaTek that was once infamous for making hot chips, has been launching pretty competitive SoCs for the last few years. With the launch of the Dimensity 9000 and the upcoming 7000 SoC, we expect the company to gain a few more percent of the upper-mid-range and flagship smartphone market.

We can expect to see a lot of smartphones, powered by the Dimensity 9000 and Dimensity 7000 launch in early 2022. These devices will go head-to-head with the flagship smartphones, powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 898 and the other high-performance ARM processors.

