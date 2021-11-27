MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Is The Most Expensive Processor from MediaTek News oi-Vivek

We saw plenty of smartphones powered by the Dimensity 1200 SoC in 2021. One of the reasons for that is the fact that the Dimensity 1200 chip was an affordable offering, especially when compared to Qualcomm's counterpart. According to a report from Digital Chat Station, the Dimensity 9000 might cost double that of the Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 could cost a lot more than the smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Hence, we could expect the price of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC-powered smartphones to be similar to the smartphones based on the Snapdragon 870 or the Snapdragon 888 processor.

Qualcomm's Offering Will Still Be A Bit More Expensive

Qualcomm's offering -- the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 is said to be more expensive than the Dimensity 9000 SoC. Hence, smartphones with Qualcomm's flagship processor will cost a lot more than the smartphones based on the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

Coming to the MediaTek Dimensity 7000, the chipset is expected to cost a lot less than the Dimensity 9000 SoC. In fact, the Dimensity 7000 might cost similar to the price of the Dimensity 1200 SoC. A phone with the Dimensity 7000 SoC is likely to cost similar to a smartphone with the Dimensity 1200 SoC.

2022 Will Be An Interesting Year For Smartphones

Qualcomm is all set to launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 on November 30. While MediaTek is coming with chips like the Dimensity 9000 or the Dimensity 7000 SoC. Hence, we could expect a lot of high-end smartphones at various price points. The price of these devices could start from Rs. 30,000 and might go up to Rs. 1,00,000 on the high-end Android smartphones.

All these smartphones will have great computing power with the latest connectivity standards and more. These devices will also bring 5G to the mainstream and we could also expect to see affordable 5G smartphones, launching in Q1 or Q2 o 2022 from various OEMs such as Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, Realme, and more.

Xiaomi Could Be The First Brand To Launch Phones With Both Qualcomm And MediaTek Processor

The upcoming Xiaomi 12 is said to be the first smartphone in the world based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 processor. Similarly, Xiaomi is also expected to launch another variant within the Xiaomi 12 series, based on the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

