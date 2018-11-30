MediaTek Helio P90 will launch on the 13th of December in Shenzhen

MediaTek recently started to tease the launch of the MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, the next flagship processor from MediaTek with improved AI capability. And now, according to 91Mobiles, the chipset maker will unveil the MediaTek Helio P90 on the 13th of December.

The launch of the MediaTek Helio P90 has been confirmed by MediaTek's General Manager - Wireless Communication, TL Lee. The Helio P90 will be unveiled in Shenzhen, China on the 13th of December 2018.

According to TL Lee, the company might not launch the Helio P80. Instead, the MediaTek Helio P90 will be the next chipset from the MediaTek foundry. The MediaTek Helio P90 will not be the successor to the Helio P70. It will be a much powerful processor with flagship grade CPU, GPU, and AI performance.

Users can expect to see new smartphones powered by the MediaTek Helio P90 SoC from the Q2 of 2019 (from April 2019).

MediaTek Helio P90 features

The main focus for the MediaTek Helio P90 will be with respect to AI capabilities. The official tease reveals that the Helio P90 will offer groundbreaking AI features, which is also power efficient. The Helio P90 could be the first chipset from MediaTek based on either 10nm or 7nm manufacturing process.

Just like the Helio P60 and the Helio P70, the MediaTek Helio P90 will come with a dedicated APU (Artificial Intelligence processing unit) to enhance the performance of the device with respect to gaming, camera, and battery life. This will be the third chipset from MediaTek with a dedicated APU.

Companies like Oppo, Realme, Vivo, and Xiaomi are expected to launch mid-tier smartphones in 2019 with the MediaTek Helio P90 SoC.

The competition

Realme is the first smartphone maker to launch a new device based on the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. The Realme U1 comes with the Helio P70, which offers better benchmark scores compared to other smartphones based on Snapdragon 660 or the Kirin 710 SoC.

The Helio P90 is expected to a performance similar to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, if not the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 SoC, which will be the upcoming flagship chipset from Qualcomm with support for the 5G networking.

