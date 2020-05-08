Just In
Meizu 17, 17 Pro Launched With Quad-Camera Module, Snapdragon 865 5G Chipset
Meizu has launched two smartphones with its trademark minimalist design and sleek bezels. The Meizu 17 and the Meizu 17 Pro smartphones are priced starting from 3699 yuan (around Rs. 39,500) and 4299 yuan (approximately Rs. 46,000), respectively, and the first sale will begin on May 20 in China.
Meizu 17, 17 Pro Specifications
Both the Meizu 17 and the Meizu 17 Pro are powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5GB chipset. Meizu has included the mSmart 5G technology under the hood, which is said to improve the battery life of the Meizu duo. Speaking of the battery, both devices pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W Super mCharge fast charging technology.
Meizu explains that the mSmart 5G technology on the Meizu 17 can last up to 4 hours and 25 minutes longer after turning on this special mode as compared to the regular 5G mode. Plus, the fast charging support can fuel the device up to 56% in 30 minutes. Meizu has also enabled the mEngine 3.0 on the Meizu 17 Pro that improves the gaming performance of the device.
Meizu 17 Design, Features
The Meizu 17 smartphone comes with 8GB RAM with storage two variants of 128GB and 256GB onboard storage. Both the smartphones feature a punch-hole design that houses the selfie camera and even indicates the battery of the device. The Meizu 17 features a 6.6-inch custom Samsung AMOLED display.
The camera aspects of the Meizu 17 include a 64MP Sony IMX686 f/1.8 primary camera with a 12MP portrait camera, a 5MP macro lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Both smartphones feature a 20MP selfie camera.
Meizu 17 Pro Design, Features
Like the Meizu 17, the Pro version in two variants of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage with LPDDR5 support. One of the biggest differences between the two models is that the Meizu 17 Pro comes with a ceramic body. Similar to the Meizu 17, the 17 Pro also comes with a 6.6-inch custom Samsung AMOLED display with a 90Hz high refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.
As expected, the Meizu 17 Pro packs a much more powerful camera setup with a 64MP IMX686 f/1.8 primary camera paired with an 8MP telephoto lens. There's also the brand new Sony MX616 32MP ultra-wide-angle camera lens and is also the first smartphone to feature the Samsung S5K33D 3D depth-sensing camera that comes with features like hardware-level portrait blur to photos and videos.
Meizu 17, Meizu 17 Pro Availability
Meizu certainly boasts of premium features on its latest flagship smartphone. However, there's still no confirmation of a global launch or when the smartphones might be available in other countries.
