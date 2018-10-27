Meizu launches Meizu Note 8 with dual cameras and Snapdragon 632 SoC for Rs 14,000

The Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer Meizu has launched a new smartphone Meize Note 8 in the Chinese market. The device packs some of the trending features such as dual-rear camera setup, a taller display and more. The smartphone has already gone live for pre-orders on Meizu's official website and will be available for sale beginning November 1, 2018. The smartphone is available in three different color variants including Dark Gray, Smoke Purple, and Flame Red color options and carries a price tag of CNY 1,298 (roughly around Rs 14,000).

Let's have a look at the specs and features offered by the Meizu Note 8:

The Meizu Note 8 features a taller 6-inch Full HD+ display which has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and offers a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The taller display with full HD+ display should make the device apt for media consumption. In terms of optics, the Meizu Note 8 sports a dual-rear camera setup comprising of a 12MP primary lens along with a 5MP secondary lens. Up front, the device makes use of an 8MP camera to capture selfies and to make video calls.

At its core, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm's mid-range processor Snapdragon 632 which is paired with Adreno 506 GPU to render the graphics. The processor is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The onboard storage is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. The device will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box with Meizu's Flyme OS skin top. This entire package is powered by a decent 3,600mAh battery.

In terms of connectivity, the Meizu Note 8 supports 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, a micro-USB port for charging and data transfers, Wi-Fi 802a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS and GLONASS. As of now, there is no information available as to when Meizu will launch the Meizu Note 8 globally or for the Indian market. We will keep you posted with the further updates on the same, so stay tuned with us.