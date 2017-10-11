Meizu MX7 with bezel-less design spotted online; 2018 launch likely

Meizu has been releasing a number of smartphones this year including the Meizu Pro 7, Pro 7 Plus, M6 Note and M6. It looks like this does not seem to be enough as the company is likely prepping to launch another smartphone - the Meizu MX7.

We say so as the Meizu MX7 was spotted on Taobao, a Chinese online shopping website with three different storage options - 32GB, 64GB and 128GB. The listing spotted on the website also shows that the upcoming Meizu smartphone will be launched in four color variants such as Moonlight Silver, Champagne Gold, Cherry Powder and Matte Black. As per the listing, the Meizu MX7 could be priced between 1,799 yuan and 2,299 yuan.

From the image spotted on the listing, the Meizu MX7 is seen to sport a bezel-less display with a slight bezel at the top for the earpiece, light sensor, and selfie camera. The image shows that the upcoming Meizu smartphone will feature a dual camera setup at its rear. When it comes to the front, it looks like the device will equip either a Snapdragon 835 SoC or a MediaTek Helio X30 processor. There are claims that it might feature an in-screen fingerprint sensor as well.

While there were claims that the smartphone could be launched today, Yang Zhe, the Senior Vice President at Meizu has taken to Weibo to reveal that the company will not unveil the Meizu MX7 until spring 2018. He has revealed that Meizu has no plans of launching any new smartphone this year. In fact, the company confirmed in the last month that they are working on a bezel-less smartphone that will be launched next year.

Via: GizmoChina