Micromax Bharat Go key specs leak; to run Android Oreo (Go Edition)

Since the past few months, Micromax has been rumored to be working on an Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphone. This smartphone is likely to belong to the Bharat series. Though the device is said to be dubbed Micromax Bharat Go, the details regarding the same are scarce. While the launch date remains unknown, some key specifications and design have emerged online.

These details were revealed by a tweet posted by the Twitter handle of the Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. This tweet includes two images. One image reveals that it could be launched in Jet Black and Champagne Gold colors. The other image shows the smartphone's key specifications.

Micromax Bharat Go key specs

As mentioned above, the second image shows the design and key specifications. Going by the same, the upcoming Micromax smartphone could adorn a 4.5-inch FWVGA display with a 2.5D curved glass. Under its hood, there could be 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage space. This device runs Android Oreo (Go edition), which is aimed to power devices with 512MB to 1GB of RAM.

The Micromax smartphone running Android Oreo (Go edition) is seen to feature a 5MP rear camera with flash and a 5MP selfie camera with a dedicated Soft Selfie flash. The image also shows the presence of a Smart Key, which could be used for shortcut functions. However, there is no clarity regarding the same. The handset is likely to employ a 2000mAh battery along with OTG support.

The Android Oreo (Go edition) was announced by Google last year. It is aimed to roll out the latest Android update to the users of budget and entry-level smartphones. Eventually, this platform will bring Android 8.1 Oreo, which is the latest one to these smartphones too.

Having said that, we need to wait for an official confirmation regarding when the homegrown manufacturer will launch this smartphone. It is likely to be priced reasonably as it is an entry-level device. This device will compete against the likes of the Lava Z50 and Nokia 1, the Android Go smartphones available in the country.