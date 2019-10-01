ENGLISH

    Micromax iOne Note Teased Hinting Imminent Launch

    Micromax appears to be all set to take the wraps off a new smartphone dubbed iOne Note. It looks like the device will feature a waterdrop notch at the top center of the display, a 3950mAh battery, and dual cameras at the rear. The smartphone might be launched soon as a dedicated page for the same is now live on the official website hinting at the key specs.

    Micromax iOne Note Teased

    As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the specific launch date of the Micromax iOne Note. However, going by the dedicated page on the website, it is believed that it could be nearing its launch. From the teaser, we get to know that the chin is noticeable underneath the display and the dual cameras are positioned vertically at the top left corner of the back with a flash underneath.

    The rear panel seems to have a fingerprint sensor and the panel has a glossy finish. While the black variant has been teased, we can expect more color options to be launched.

    Micromax iOne Note Specifications

    From the page, it is clear that the upcoming Micromax smartphone will feature a 6.08-inch HD+ V Notch display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. Under its hood, it is said that the Micromax iOne Note will use a processor with a 1.6GHz + 1.25GHz processor without a specific word on the number of cores. There will be 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space with support for up to 64GB of additional storage.

    The imaging aspects will include dual cameras of 13MP and 2MP at the rear with Night Mode and Multi-Shot Mode. The selfie camera will be a 5MP sensor. A 3950mAh battery will fuel the device and is touted to deliver up to 500 hours of standby time or up to 18 hours of talk time.

     

    Our Take On New Micromax Smartphone

    Notably, the Micromax iOne Note will be the sequel to the iOne that was launched in May this year. Back then, the device featured a single 5MP rear camera and another 5MP sensor at the front. And, it was fueled by a 2200mAh battery. Given the featured teased by the company, the upcoming model could be a notable upgrade. We are yet to get the official pricing and launch information of this device, but it will fall in the budget segment.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 8:58 [IST]
