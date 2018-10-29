Microsoft already built a dual-screen device back in 2015

According to a new leak, Microsoft was way ahead of its contemporaries as it managed to create a dual display device in 2015. Well, the company didn't officially say anything, but a new leak appears has already built a dual display.

Both the screens joined together with a screen cover that acted as a bridge between the displays. The company allegedly designed it in 2015 but couldn't make it public during the launch of Lumia 950XL.

Though, it doesn't have a similar concept to the Andromeda, as it has a more significant gap between the two displays. The design was created to put an end to the limitations of primitive smartphones and to bring multitasking, better multimedia experience, and more. Microsoft wanted it to be a more productive device for its users. It seemed like a good solution for the problems faced by users back in the days.

In the official statement, Microsoft research said, "We describe a concept smartphone Display Cover, a secondary screen designed to improve productivity and convenience. Motivated by user research highlighting some of the limitations of current smartphones, the aim of this concept was to explore a practical solution which allows users to be more productive."

Well, now the manufacturers are working on building flexible displays to bring such devices into the mainstream by next year. Most of the manufacturers have already started working on their 5G enabled flexible display devices.

DJ Koh, president, and CEO of Samsung's mobile division has given some information about the device at the launch of Galaxy A9 in Kuala Lumpur. He suggested that the foldable smartphone will double as a tablet.

Previous reports have hinted that the smartphone will have a book-like form factor with a vertically foldable display. The in-folding design will hide the display completely when folded. However, there will be an external display while still in folded position. The smartphone is said to sport a 7.3-inch primary OLED display and a 4.6-inch external OLED display.