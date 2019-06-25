ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Microsoft Surface Foldable Device Pegged For Q1 2020 Launch

    By
    |

    After a lot of rumors and speculations, the highly anticipated foldable phone from Microsoft dubbed Project Andromeda is yet to see the light of the day. One thing that we know is that we might not witness the launch of this device anytime soon. But a new report has shed light on the device's launch.

    Microsoft Surface Foldable Device Pegged For Q1 2020 Launch

     

    As per a report by Forbes, the company is stern about the launch of the foldable device and that it will be launched in the form of a phone-tablet crossover, which will leave a whopping 9-inch display. As per the report, Jeff Lin of IHS Markit citing supply chain sources claims that the device is all set to enter the production phase.

    Microsoft Foldable Phone Details

    Furthermore, it adds that the foldable phone from Microsoft will feature a 9-inch display. When folded, it will have a compact footprint. Unlike other foldable smartphones released so far including Samsung Galaxy Fold, this one from dMicrosoft will not offer a display outside for a dedicated phone functionality. It will have an inward fold and the hinges will divide the display into two halves. So, it will be a dual display interface facilitating multitasking.

    The upcoming foldable phone from Microsoft is likely to run the Intel Lakefield 10nm hybrid SoC. Notably, the chipset is all set to be launched sometime later this year. This chipset will be a rival to the Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs for laptops and AMD Ryzen 3 lineup. It targets blurring the difference between mobiles, laptops and tablets, which is the intention of the foldable device from Microsoft.

    The foldable Microsoft Surface device is likely to run a new version of Windows 10 called Windows Core OS with the same shell code as Windows 10. It is likely to be compatible with iCloud and major Android apps apart from the usual set of Windows apps. It is likely to have a specialized dual-display user interface, which is unique to the device.

     

    Our Take On Microsoft Foldable Device

    While the launch of the Microsoft Surface foldable device has been getting delayed every now and then, the latest report hints that it is nearing production and could be launched in the first quarter of 2020. If this turns out to be true, then we can expect a new category of devices to be opened. However, we need to know how the critically acclaimed device will perform.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 11:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue