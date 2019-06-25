Microsoft Surface Foldable Device Pegged For Q1 2020 Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After a lot of rumors and speculations, the highly anticipated foldable phone from Microsoft dubbed Project Andromeda is yet to see the light of the day. One thing that we know is that we might not witness the launch of this device anytime soon. But a new report has shed light on the device's launch.

As per a report by Forbes, the company is stern about the launch of the foldable device and that it will be launched in the form of a phone-tablet crossover, which will leave a whopping 9-inch display. As per the report, Jeff Lin of IHS Markit citing supply chain sources claims that the device is all set to enter the production phase.

Microsoft Foldable Phone Details

Furthermore, it adds that the foldable phone from Microsoft will feature a 9-inch display. When folded, it will have a compact footprint. Unlike other foldable smartphones released so far including Samsung Galaxy Fold, this one from dMicrosoft will not offer a display outside for a dedicated phone functionality. It will have an inward fold and the hinges will divide the display into two halves. So, it will be a dual display interface facilitating multitasking.

The upcoming foldable phone from Microsoft is likely to run the Intel Lakefield 10nm hybrid SoC. Notably, the chipset is all set to be launched sometime later this year. This chipset will be a rival to the Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs for laptops and AMD Ryzen 3 lineup. It targets blurring the difference between mobiles, laptops and tablets, which is the intention of the foldable device from Microsoft.

The foldable Microsoft Surface device is likely to run a new version of Windows 10 called Windows Core OS with the same shell code as Windows 10. It is likely to be compatible with iCloud and major Android apps apart from the usual set of Windows apps. It is likely to have a specialized dual-display user interface, which is unique to the device.

Our Take On Microsoft Foldable Device

While the launch of the Microsoft Surface foldable device has been getting delayed every now and then, the latest report hints that it is nearing production and could be launched in the first quarter of 2020. If this turns out to be true, then we can expect a new category of devices to be opened. However, we need to know how the critically acclaimed device will perform.

Best Mobiles in India