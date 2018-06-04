MIUI 10 Beta now available on Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi MIX 2, Mi 5 and Mi 6

Xiaomi has recently announced its MIUI 10 at an event in China last week and it will be announced for the global user during an event in India, which will take place on June 7. But for your not ready to wait for the global launch then we brought you the first impressions of the MIUI 10.

Xiaomi has started rolling out the internal beta version of MIUI 10 in China from June 1, while the public beta will starts from late June. The rollout will include some selected models like Mi 8, Mi Mix 2S and Redmi Note 5.

The remaining models still have to wait until July. But the links of these closed beta China ROM based on Android 8.1 Oreo is been leaked for several devices. The leaked links are for Redmi Note 5 which is called Redmi Note 5 Pro in India. Here are the steps how you can flash it.

Steps to flash MIUI 10 Chinese ROM on Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi MIX 2, Mi 5 and Mi 6

The device with you want to flash has to be an unlocked bootloader - To Unlock the bootloader of your device, apply here.

MIUI 10 ROM - Download the latest ROM ZIP file for Mi 5, Mi 6, Mi Mix 2, Redmi Note 5 Pro.

TWRP Recovery for the device - You can download the recovery file for Mi 5, Mi 6, Mi Mix 2, Redmi Note 5 Pro.

First you need to switch off the phone and boot it into Fastboot mode by long pressing Power and Volume down buttons simultaneously. Then you need to connect your phone to PC by a USB cable, open command prompt on your PC and navigate to the folder where you have downloaded TWRP Recovery ZIP.

After that, you have to type 'fastboot devices' in command prompt and check if the device is detected by the system. Once the system detects the phone, type 'fastboot flash recovery twrp_filename.zip' and hit enter, the process will be completed in seconds.

After that you need to long press the Volume up and Power Button to boot the phone into recovery mode. Then It will ask to allow modifications, Slide towards the right to allow Modifications. Then you need to select 'Wipe', and choose 'Advanced Wipe', tick on 'Dalvik / ART Cache', 'System'. 'Data', 'Cache' and then swipe towards the right to Wipe.

After this you need to go back and click on 'Install', navigate to the location where you have stored ROM file, it's better to keep ROM file on SD Card or USB OTG drives. Select the ROM file and swipe towards the right to flash.

After that you need to click on 'Reboot' and then 'System', it might show 'No OS Installed'. But you need not have to worry and let the booting continue without any interrupting. Within 5 minutes device will boot with MIUI 10 ROM.

Make sure that you have back up your important data before flashing. As we know this is a Beta ROM and it might have some bugs. So some features might not work yet. Before flashing your device make sure you have everything ready. Moreover, we don't recommend you to flash. So if any damage happens to your device then gizbot is not responsible for it.

Source