MIUI 10 global rollout to be announced in India on June 7

Xiaomi is highly expected to launch the Redmi Y2 in India on June 7. The company already sent out invites for an event to happen in New Delhi on the said date. We recently came across a teaser page on Amazon India tipping that this smartphone will be exclusive to the online retailer. Notably, the Redmi Y2 is the rebranded variant of the Redmi S2 unveiled in China in May.

Now, it looks like the company will also announce the global rollout of the MIUI 10 Global ROM at the event. A teaser shared by Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India's Vice President and Managing Director on the Mi community forum hints at the same.

Last year, Xiaomi announced the MIUI 9 Global ROM rollout details at the launch event of the Redmi Y1. Considering the same, we believe that the MIUI 10 Global ROM rollout details could be announced at the Redmi Y2 launch event next week.

Xiaomi MIUI 10 features

MIUI 10 is the latest iteration of Xiaomi's custom ROM. It was announced at the company's annual launch event on May 31 in China along with the Mi 8, Mi Band 3, Mi VR Headset and a few other products. The company had already started the closed beta testing of the custom ROM for select users in China.

The company claims that the MIUI 10 will focus on AI. Talking about its highlights, it comes with AI Portrait feature, which lets users click software-based bokeh shots on any smartphone running the OS. Interestingly, this is possible on devices featuring a single camera too. Apart from the AI Portrait feature, there are other features such as AI Preload, a new Recents widget, and integrated smart home device support.

We can expect the company to reveal the update timeline and supported device list at the event to happen next week. Already, the company has announced the list of eligible devices and the update timelines of the China Developer ROM. Notably, the company's latest flagship smartphone - Mi 8 comes preloaded with the MIUI 10, which has a strong AI integration.

Given that there is a slew of bestselling Xiaomi phones such as the Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, etc., we can expect the MIUI 10 to be rolled out to these phones in India.