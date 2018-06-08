MIUI 10 introduces in-camera Paytm QR code scanning and more in India

Xiaomi has globally introduced the MIUI 10 at the Redmi Y2 launch in India on June 7. But before the global launch, the MIUI 10 was launched in China and we know that the new MIUI 10 will improve the performance of the smartphone, deliver better screen experience with gestures, better Recents, Nature sounds, Ambient noises and AI Portrait mode.

But when the company announced the MIUI 10 in India it has also added view more feature to it. The Indian users will also receive an option to scan Paytm QR codes directly in the Camera app, use quick menus in Messaging and option to listen to songs and videos on Mi Music and Mi Video and also Progressive web app support.

The Camera app in MIUI 10 will allow users to scan Paytm QR codes to go directly to check out in the Paytm app. So now you need not have to go again and again to the Paytm app and scan the QR code for every payment.

The SMS sender ID and Caller ID features are already available in MIUI. But with the introduction of MIUI 10 the company has removed the Reply Buttons from messages from Banks and instead introduced Quick Menu, which will let you open specific website, apps or find ATMs nearby in case of banks. However. this is contextual and varies for every sender. This Quick menu is available for more than 100 services in India.

Moreover, the new MIUI 10 also recognizes the train tickets SMS messages of users and intelligently convert them into simple cards with all the information on it. It makes the work easier for the user, now you can direly search for the card instead of searching so many one messages out of so many messages.

Coming to the Progressive web app support, this feature will allow users to use web pages like Flipkart, OLA, OYO and other services just like they use apps without even downloading or installing the additional packages. Furthermore, this feature is also going to be available in Indonesia.

In India, the MIUI 10 Beta will roll out from June 14. However, the stable one will roll out in the early September.

Here is the list of smartphones which are eligible for the update.

Mi Mix 2, Mi 6, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5s, Mi 5, Mi 4, Mi 3, Mi Note 2, Mi Max 2, Mi Max

Redmi Note 5 (India), Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 5A Prime, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 4 (TW), Redmi Note 3

Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 3S

Redmi Y2, Redmi Y1 lite, Redmi Y1

