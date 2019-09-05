MIUI 11 To Bring Ad Switch To Eligible Smartphones – A Move To Stop Pesky Ads News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

MIUI is one of the popular custom Android interfaces available for smartphones. The popularity comes from the success that Xiaomi has established for itself across the global markets. Xiaomi devices are quite popular as these are value for money offerings that offer an impressive set of specifications and features.

However, everything is not roses for the company as the MIUI is receiving backlash for the pesky ads that the company has started placing in the UI. Since the last two iterations of the custom ROM, Xiaomi has started displaying ads on the interface. Since then, the company has been facing criticism from both users and competitors.

MIUI Switch To Disable Ads

Following the backlash, Xiaomi's Product Director and MIUI Experience Head, has confirmed that they will roll out a switch, which will let users disable ads in the interface. Back then, the feature to disable ads was under testing and was stated to be rolled out as a part of the next iteration of the interface - MIUI 11, which will be based on Android 10. The executive further confirmed that the feature will be rolled out to all major Xiaomi phones along with the next update.

Later, it was revealed by the executive that Xiaomi is working on reducing the number of ads displayed on the interface. And, the inappropriate ads that mar the user experience will be removed, stated the company's co-founder and CEO, Lei Jun. Xiaomi will also modify the ad algorithm for those users who want to get only relevant ads.

Notably, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro that have been launched by the company's sub-brand have managed to resolve this issue to some extent. These smartphones are the most premium offerings in the Redmi lineup and do not suffer this issue. However, the Redmi Note 7 Pro and other budget offerings are plagued with ads.

What We Expect From MIUI 11

MIUI 11 is the next big iteration of the custom UI from Xiaomi. This iteration is touted to be a unique one and is expected to bring a slew of notable features. It is confirmed that there will be an option to disable ads in the MIUI 11. Lately, we have come across reports that Xiaomi might unveil MIUI 11 and Mi Mix 4 on September 24 in its home soil China. We can get to know more details later this month as these products launch.

Via

Best Mobiles in India