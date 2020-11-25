Moto E7 Goes Official: Dual Rear Cameras, 4000mAh Battery And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Motorola just announced the launch of a new smartphone, the Moto E7. This is the latest budget smartphone from the company belong to the E series. The latest offering was launched after the Moto E7 Plus unveiling in September this year.

Moto E7 Specifications

Moto E7 adorns a 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision display with a resolution of 1600 720 pixels and a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset paired with IMG PowerVR GPU. The device comes in two configurations - 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. Also, there is a hybrid dual SIM card slot supporting up to 512GB storage space.

Running stock Android 10 sans any customization, the Moto E7 is fitted with a dual-camera setup at the rear. This camera module comprises a 48MP primary camera sensor with LED flash and an aperture of f/1.7 and a 2MP secondary macro lens with f/2.4. At the front, the Moto E7 bestows a 5MP selfie camera sensor with f/2.3 aperture.

Besides these, the smartphone from the stable of Motorola gets the power from a 4000mAh battery with 10W charging. The connectivity features of the Moto E7 include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0 and other standard aspects.

Moto E7 Price And Availability

The Moto E7 has been unveiled starting from €120 in select European countries. The device comes in three color options including the Mineral Gray Aqua Blue, and Satin Coral. The Moto E7 will go on sale in select markets such as Latin America, Asia and the Middle East in the next few weeks. It will also roll out to select countries in Latin America, the Middle East & Asia in the coming weeks, said the company.

Having said that, we are yet to see when the Moto E7 will be launched in the Indian market and its possible pricing information. Talking about the differences between the Moto E7 and Moto E7 Plus is that the latter uses a Snapdragon 460 SoC and has a storage variant with 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM. Also, the Moto E7 Plus comes with a 5000mAh battery.

