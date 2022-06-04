Moto Edge 2022 Renders, Specifications Leaked News oi-Vivek

The Motorola Moto Edge 2022 is speculated to be the next flagship smartphone from the company based on the unannounced MediaTek Dimensity MT6879 processor. The 3D renders of the Moto Edge 2022 have now leaked online, suggesting a revamped design and a crazy high-refresh-rate 144Hz display.

The renders of the Moto Edge 2022 have been leaked by Onleaks x 91Mobiles, and these pictures give us a complete look at the next flagship smartphone (non-folding) from Motorola with a new Mediatek Dimensity processor.

Moto Edge 2022 Design

At the front, the Moto Edge 2022 has a flat display with a punch-hole cutout. The Moto Edge 2022 is said to have a 6.5-inch pOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Given the current standards, the smartphone is also likely to have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Like most high-end smartphones, the Moto Edge 2022 does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, the phone does feature a stereo speaker setup along with a USB Type-C port with support for data transmission.

Moto Edge 2022 Specifications

The Moto Edge 2022 is said to be based on the upcoming Mediatek Dimensity MT6879 processor with 6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB internal storage. The smartphone is unlikely to have a microSD card slot. However, the device will have dual nano-SIM card slots with support for a 5G network on both slots.

The triple rear-camera unit on the Moto Edge 2022 will consist of a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, the device will have a 32MP selfie camera with support for pixel binning technology.

The Moto Edge 2022 will be fueled by a 5,000 mAh sealed battery and there will be some sort of fast charging support. Lastly, the smartphone is expected to ship with Android 12 OS with stock Android UI.

Moto Edge 2022 Price

Looking at the specifications, the Moto Edge 2022 might cost around Rs. 35,000. Motorola has been pricing its devices pretty aggressively and we expect the same with the Moto Edge 2022. The Moto Edge 2022 is expected to launch in India and other international markets in the next few weeks.

Best Mobiles in India