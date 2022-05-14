Motorola Moto Days Sale 2022 On Flipkart: Check Best Price & Deals Features oi-Akshay Kumar

Motorola has collaborated with the e-commerce platform Flipkart for its latest Motorola Moto Days Sale 2022 in India. During the sale, the company is offering discounts on the Motorola Moto G, E, and the Edge series smartphones. Motorola offers a handful of budget to premium handsets in these series, which are available from Rs. 9,999 and go up to Rs. 44,999 for the most high-end device.

Motorola Moto Days Sale 2022 Offers On Phones

During the latest sale, the brand is offering the devices like the Moto G31, Moto G60, Edge 20 Fusion, Edge 30 Pro, and the E40 at discounted prices. So, let's have a look at the deals on these phones.

Moto E40 Budget Phone Available For Just Rs. 9,999

During the sale, the Moto E40 will be available at a discounted price tag of just Rs. 9,999, down from the earlier price tag of Rs. 10,199. The device is a budget offering with a 6.5-inch display, a Unisoc T700 SoC, 4GB of RAM, a 48MP triple primary camera module, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Moto G31 4GB / 64GB Model Gets A Discount Of Rs. 2,000

The Moto G31's 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant has received a discount of Rs. 2,000 during the latest sale. The phone usually costs Rs. 12,999, but is now being offered for Rs. 10,999 only. To recall the specs, the device has a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, which is paired with a 5,000 mAh 20W fast charging battery. The phone also offers a 50MP quad camera module on the back.

Moto G60 Is Being Offered With Rs. 3,000 Discount

As for the Moto G60, the smartphone is available for Rs. 14,999, much down from the earlier price tag of Rs. 17,999. This one offers a 6.8-inch 120Hz HDR10 display, the Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 108MP quad camera module, a 32MP selfie snapper, and a 6,000mAh fast charging battery.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Edge 30 Pro Available With Up To Rs. 5,000 Discount

Coming to the offers on the Edge series, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has received a discount of Rs. 2,500 and is available for just Rs. 18,999 now, down from Rs. 21,499. As for the flagship Motorola Edge 30 Pro, the smartphone can now be purchased for Rs. 44,999, which is Rs. 5,000 down from the regular price tag of Rs. 49,999.

Motorola is running the Moto Days Sale 2022 on the e-commerce platform Flipkart from May 14 to May 18. So make sure to grab these offers before the sale ends. We will update this post with more Motorola devices if any deals are announced on them, so stay tuned.

