Moto Edge 30 Pro With 144Hz Display, 50MP Triple Cameras First Sale Today; Should You Buy?
Motorola recently unveiled the Moto Edge 30 Pro in India and the global market. The smartphone ships with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, powerful cameras, and more. The Moto Edge 30 Pro will go on sale for the first time in India today, March 4. Here's everything you need to know about the Moto Edge 30 Pro price and sale details.
Moto Edge 30 Pro Price In India
The Moto Edge 30 Pro debuted with a single variant of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, costing Rs. 49,999. The smartphone is up for purchase starting today, March 3, 12 PM onwards on Flipkart and other leading retail outlets in India. Interested buyers can get the phone in Cosmos Blue and Stardust White color options.
|
Moto Edge 30 Pro Sale Offers In India
The Moto Edge 30 Pro has a couple of discount and cashback offers. Buyers can get Rs. 5,000 discount on purchases made via SBI credit cards. There's also a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. No-cost EMIs are available starting at Rs. 5,556 as well. Plus, Jio users who are looking to buy the Moto Edge 30 Pro get Rs. 10,000 worth of benefits.
Moto Edge 30 Pro Features
The new Moto Edge 30 Pro is the rebranded Moto Edge X30 that was the first smartphone to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. The smartphone flaunts a 6.7-inch OLED panel with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The screen supports a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and offers a 20:9 aspect ratio.
The phone is also IP52 rated which protects it from dust and water. Under the hood, the Moto Edge 30 Pro draws power from the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Like all Motorola smartphones, this too runs stock Android 12 out-of-the-box with a few Motorola features on top.
The Moto Edge 30 Pro packs a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth shooter. The rear camera is supported with a dual-LED flash setup, housed in a rectangular module. Plus, there's a powerful 60MP selfie camera, which is also tipped to arrive in the Moto Edge 30 Pro Under Screen Edition.
The Moto Edge 30 Pro packs a 4,800 mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging support, 15W wireless charging support, and 5W wireless reverse charging support. It ships with the usual connectivity options like 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C port, GPS, and so on. There's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Dolby Atmos support for an enhanced smartphone experience.
Moto Edge 30 Pro Sale In India: Worth Buying?
The Moto Edge 30 Pro is now one of the affordable flagships that ships with the latest processors. If you're looking for a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 phone with stock Android 12 experience, the Moto Edge 30 Pro ticks all these boxes. The immersive display, powerful cameras, Dolby Atmos experience are added benefits to the smartphone, which makes it a worthy buy.
