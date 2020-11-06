Moto G 5G Debuts With Snapdragon 750G SoC: Is It A Budget 5G Smartphone? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola has officially announced the Moto G 5G as its new mid-range product. The device has been introduced alongside the Moto G9 Power which is a budget device by the company. As for the Moto G 5G, the device has been announced in Europe backed with hardware such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and triple-lens camera setup. What else it offers in terms of hardware, let's find out:

Moto G 5G Key Features

The Moto G 5G is launched with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display. The Max Vision LTPS panel delivers 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution and is HDR10 certified. This means you will be able to play 1080p videos on Netflix and other OTT platforms. There is a single punch-hole which is positioned at the centre-top of the display.

This camera cutout houses a 16MP snapper with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calling. Moving to the back panel, the device accommodates three cameras inside a square-shaped module. The setup includes a 48MP lens clubbed with an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP additional sensor.

The device runs on the octa-core Snapdragon 750G processor which has 5G network support. The Moto G 5G comes with 4GB/6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The device also gets an external microSD card support. The firmware here is Android 10 OS and similar to other Moto handsets this one will also offer a stock Android experience.

Additional features include a fingerprint scanner on the back panel and IP52 certification for dust and splash resistivity. In terms of connectivity, Moto G 5G has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, NFC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The handset draws its power from a 5,000 mAh battery unit that has 20W fast charging support.

Moto G 5G Sale Details

Motorola has priced the Moto 5G at EUR 299 which is close to Rs. 26,000 in Indian currency. This pricing is said to be for the 4GB RAM variant. The company is yet to announce the cost of the 6GBRAM model and also the availability of this handset in the remaining markets including India.

As of now, the OnePlus Nord is amongst the cheapest 5G smartphones in India. If the Moto G 5G launches with a similar price tag as its international model, it will also be amongst the few affordable 5G handsets in the country.

