Moto G 5G India Launch Set For November 30; Cheaper Than OnePlus Nord?

Motorola has finally announced the launch date of the Moto G 5G. The India launch of the handset will take place on November 30 at 12 PM. Besides, the company has also confirmed the Moto G 5G will be available exclusively via Flipkart. Further, Motorola claims the handset as "India's most affordable 5G ready phone". So, the price of the handset can be expected cheaper than the existing OnePlus Nord 5G which is available starting at Rs. 24,999.

To recall, the Moto G 5G was originally launched earlier this month alongside the Moto G9 Power. As of now, the launch of the Moto G9 Power is yet to be revealed; however, it is also said to be unveiled in December.

The Moto G 5G is launched in Europe in a sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model which costs EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 26,300). The phone comes in Volcanic Grey, Frosted Silver color options.

Moto G 5G: Features

The Moto G 5G runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset and it offers a 6.7-inch Max Vision LTPS FHD+ display with HDR10 support. The chipset of the device is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that is further expandable using a microSD card. Running Android 10 OS, the handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging technology.

In terms of imaging, the Moto G 5G has a triple-lens setup that comprises 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. There is a 16MP selfie camera on the front. For a security measure, you get a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, the phone has also an IP52 rating for dust protection. Lastly, it measures 166.1 × 76.1 × 9.9mm dimensions and weighs 212 grams.

