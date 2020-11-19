Just In
Moto G Play 2021 Appears On Geekbench Listing; Reveals 3GB RAM
Motorola flagship devices like the Moto Razr were one of the premium launches this year. The company is set to debut more devices in the mid-range segment, including the Moto E7. The latest report reveals a new Motorola smartphone with the model number XT-2117, expected to be the Moto G Play was spotted on the Geekbench.
Moto G Play On Geekbench
The Moto G Play (2021) is expected to debut next year. Going into the details, the Moto G Play draws power from a Qualcomm processor (unspecified) with a base frequency of 1.80GHz.
However, several tipsters and insiders note that the Snapdragon 662 SoC will power the Moto G Play. The Geekbench listing also reveals that the upcoming Motorola phone will include 3GB RAM and runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. The Geekbench scorecard reveals 253 in the single-core test and 1233 in the multi-core test.
Moto G Play: Expected Features
For now, the features of the Moto G Play are under wraps. Previously, the CAD renders of the phone revealed a couple of key details. According to this, the upcoming Moto G Play is expected to feature a punch-hole display that'll house the selfie camera. The smartphone measures 165.3 x 75.4 x 9.5mm and includes a 6.5-inch display.
There's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that confirms the display is expected to be LCD. Also, a triple-camera setup at the rear completes the optics. The TUV certification for the phone confirms a 4,850 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.
Moto G Play: What To Expect
Moto G series has been one of the popular Motorola offerings in the mid-range segment. The upcoming smartphone will likely add to the list that's expected to include the Moto G Stylus 2021, Moto G9 Power, and so on. Although these phones may not launch together, they are likely to debut early next year and fall under sub-Rs. 20K category.
