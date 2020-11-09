Moto G9 Power, Moto G 5G Get BIS Certification; India Launch Imminent News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Moto G9 Power and the Moto G 5G have recently gone official in Europe. Both handsets are mid-range offerings with decent features. Now, it seems the India launch is around the corner, as both phones have been certified by BIS. The Moto G9 Power and the Moto G 5G with model numbers XT2091-3, XT2113-3 respectively have been spotted by tipster Sudhanshu.

The Moto G9 Power is launched for EUR 199 which roughly translates at Rs. 17,400, while the Moto G 5G is priced starting at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 26,150). Looking at the price it can be said, the Moto G 5G will be an affordable 5G-enabled handset and it can be a competitor to the OnePlus Nord 5G which is available in the country starting at Rs. 24,999.

Moto G9 Power: Features

The Moto G9 Power has a 6.78-inch IPS HD+ display with a resolution of 1640 X 720 pixels. The device runs on the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage that supports additional storage expansion via a microSD card. For imaging, the Moto G9 Power comes with a triple rear camera setup along with a 64MP primary sensor. The main sensor is paired with a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. You get a 16MP front-facing camera with an f/2.25 aperture. Further, a 6,000 mAh battery unit fuels the device which comes with 20W fast charging.

Moto G 5G: Features

Coming to the Moto G 5G, the handset packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset coupled with up to 6GB RAM. The Max Vision LTPS screen on the Moto G 5G measures 6.7-inch and offers a 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution.

As for cameras, the Moto G 5G has also a triple camera setup. However, it has a 48MP primary sensor and other sensors include an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. Besides, the handset features a 16MP selfie sensor, a 5,000mAh battery along with 20W fast charging. The Moto G 5G is also IP52 rated for dust protection and it gets 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, Type-C port for connectivity.

