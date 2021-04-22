Moto G20 Renders, Specifications Out Hinting Imminent Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Motorola just announced two new smartphones - the Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion. The former carries the credits of being the most affordable smartphone to flaunt a 108MP camera sensor. While these two affordable smartphones are official, Motorola seems not to rest with the laurels as it is working on another device for the masses. Well, the talk is about the Moto G20.

Already, we have been coming across numerous leaks and speculations regarding the Moto G20 revealing what we can expect from it in terms of specifications and design. Now, a fresh leak has hinted at the specifications and renders of the Moto G20, thanks to the tweet by Nils Ahrensmeier from TechnikNews.

Moto G20 Renders Leak

Going by the leak, the Moto G20 might arrive with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display and is likely IP52 rated for splash resistance, which makes it capable of handling water spills. The screen is seen to flaunt a waterdrop notch at the top in order to provide room for the 13MP selfie camera sensor.

Moving on to its rear, the Moto G20 might flaunt a quad-camera module within a rectangular arrangement at the top left corner along with the LED flash unit. Detailing on the camera specifications, the upcoming Motorola smartphone is said to arrive with a 48MP primary camera sensor accompanied by an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary macro lens, and a 2MP fourth depth sensor.

On the hardware front, the Moto G20 is believed to make use of a Unisoc T700 chipset teamed up with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. As of now, there is no word regarding other storage options but we do believe that it will come with more storage configurations. Also, it might include a microSD card slot for additional storage but there is no confirmation about the same.

Talking about the other goodies, the Moto G20 seems to flaunt a Google Assistant button at the side and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A 5000mAh battery is said to keep the lights turned on but we cannot expect fast-charging support. While there is no word regarding the OS from the source, it is known that the Moto G20 will run the latest iteration of Android without any customization as the other Motorola smartphones launched in the past.

Moto G20 Expected Price

It is rumored that we can expect the upcoming Motorola smartphone to arrive in two color options - Sky Blue and Rosa Flamingo. An earlier report suggested that the Moto G20 might cost 148 euros (approx. Rs. 13,500) in Spain. However, Motorola has not announced anything officially regarding the Moto G20's specs or price.

Having said that we Motorola is working on the Moto G20, we can expect the smartphone to see the light of the day sometime soon. Also, it is expected to be launched in India considering the past record of launches made by the company. Over time, we can get to know further details regarding the Moto G20 and the other models from the company.

