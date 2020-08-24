Moto G9 Price Revealed On Flipkart Ahead Of Official Launch News oi-Vivek

Motorola is all set to launch the 9th Gen Moto G series smartphones -- the Motorola Moto G9 in India. The brand was set to announce the latest smartphone at 12:00 PM today. However, Flipkart has now listed the smartphone on its site ahead of the official launch, revealing the actual pricing and the specifications of the phone.

According to the Flipkart listing, the base model of the Motorola Moto G9 will cost Rs. 11,499, which is sort of a sweet spot for a smartphone that offers mid-range specs sheet with a quad-camera setup. One of the USPs of this device will definitely the stock Android UI.

Motorola Moto G9 Specifications

According to the listing, the Moto G9 will offer a 6.5-inch water-drop style notch display with a 2.5D curved tempered glass. The phone will offer a 720p resolution screen with a bit of a chin at the bottom.

The smartphone is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC with probably 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. On the software front, the device runs on stock Android 10 OS and is most likely to get updated to Android 11 in the coming days.

The device has a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary sensor along with a dedicated ultra-wide angle lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. The device is likely to offer features like 1080p video recording and a couple more camera tricks to compete against the contemporaries.

The Moto G9 will be fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery, probably with support for 18W fast charging and the phone is expected to come with a USB Type-C port. If the leaked price is true, then the device has to compete against the likes of the Redmi 9 Prime and the Realme Narzo 10.

Seems like Flipkart has mistakenly revealed the Motorola Moto G9 Price and Specifications.



It will cost Rs. 11,499 and sales start 31st August.



-Snapdragon 662

-48MP Triple Camera

-6.5" HD+ Display

-5,000mAH Battery

-64GB

-Water Repellent Design#motog9



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Pe8Yo3zDZI — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 24, 2020

Best Mobiles in India