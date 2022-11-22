Lenovo Exec Teases Moto X40’s AnTuTu Benchmark Score; How Powerful Is It? News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Motorola is among the list of OEMs who promised to launch a smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It looks like company executives are excited about the next-gen phone launch. A Lenovo executive took to Weibo to share the AnTuTu scorecard of the upcoming Moto X40. Is this the highest score of any smartphone with this chipset?

The newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 claims to offer a 25 percent improved performance and up to 45 percent enhanced power efficiency. What's more, the new chipset outperforms the MediaTek Dimesity 9200 chipset on benchmarking platforms like AnTuTu.

Moto X40 AnTuTu Benchmark Score Revealed

Lenovo Group General Manager for Mobile Division, Chen Jin, took to Weibo to share the details of the upcoming Moto X40. The AnTuTu benchmark score of the new Motorola smartphone is 13,12,901 as shared by the exec.

"I can't help but show you the running score first. A new era of flagship performance now," the machine-translated Weibo post reads. The company will be gearing up for the Moto X40 launch in the coming days.

On the other hand, the Dimensity 9200 chipset that appeared on AnTuTu scored 12,66,102. While these might be just numbers, it's clear that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2's scorecard is higher. Yet, the overall performance between devices running either of these chipsets should not be as much.

Moto X40 Launch: What to Expect?

Rumors of the Moto X40 have been doing rounds on the rumor mill for a while now. If these reports are to be believed, the Moto X40 will flaunt a 6.67-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. Leaked posters suggest a curved design on all four sides. The display is also said to support a billion colors.

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be powering the smartphone with Android 13 OS and MyUX 5.0 running on top. A 5,000 mAh battery paired with 68W fast charging support has also been spotted.

At the rear, the Moto X40 could feature a triple-camera setup with a pair of 50MP sensors for primary and ultra-wide shots. Another 12MP telephoto shooter could also be part of the setup. A 60MP front camera is also tipped to arrive in the punch-hole cutout on the display. Like its predecessor, the Moto X40 could arrive in other markets as the Moto Edge 40 Pro.

Also Read: Moto Edge 40 Pro's Battery Capacity Leaked

Best Mobiles in India