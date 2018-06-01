Moto Z3 Play with Android 8.1 Oreo spotted on Geekbench

Lenovo-owned Motorola has sent out media invites for an event to be held on June 6 in Brazil. The company is highly anticipated to take the wraps off the Moto Z3 Play at the event in a few days. We have been witnessing several leaks and speculations regarding the device of late. Now, the device has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking database.

The benchmark listing shows that the Moto Z3 Play will run Android 8.1 Oreo. The device is said to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The device seems to have scored 1299 points and 4851 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

The Snapdragon 660 SoC spotted on the Geekbench database contradicts with the previous reports suggesting the use of a Snapdragon 636 processor. Given that it will run Android 8.1 Oreo, we can expect the smartphone to get the Android P update once the latest iteration of the OS is released commercially.

Leaked Moto Z3 Play render

A few days back, we came across leaked renders of the Moto Z3 Play. The render showed the presence of thin bezels and an 18:9 display. The smartphone might not feature a display notch as many others in the market. It is seen that there will be dual cameras at the rear with two 12MP sensors enclosed in a circular setup. It is believed that the fingerprint sensor will be embedded on to the power button at the side.

Similar to the previous generation Moto Z series smartphones, this one is also likely to arrive with Moto Mods support. We came across a leaked image showing the Z3 Play and a 5G Moto Mod. The smartphone is expected to flaunt a similar design as the Moto Z2 Play launched last year.

Expected specifications

From the existing reports, the smartphone is believed to feature a 6-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution. The device is likely to arrive with 32GB and 64GB storage capacities with support for expandable storage. The other aspects we expect include 4G LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack and a 3200mAh battery with support for TurboPower fast charging technology.