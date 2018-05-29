Official Moto Z3 Play images emerge online

Motorola is expected to announce the Moto Z3 Play on June 6 at an event in Brazil. We came across leaked images of the smartphone its design in the past. Earlier this week, we saw an image of the Z3 Play along with a 5G Moto Mod. Now, the official images of the device have hit the web.

The Moto Z3 Play official images have been leaked by Winfuture.de. These images show that the rumors won't turn out to be false. These images show that Motorola has not made any major changes to the design of the smartphone.

Dual-camera at the rear

One of the images shows the dual-camera setup at the rear of the Motorola smartphone in closeup. We can see the circular camera modular housing the two sensors and the LED flash module within it. Word is that this dual-camera setup will have two 12MP sensors.

Moto Z3 Play rumored specs

The smartphone from Motorola is expected to arrive with a 6-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. To our relief, there appears to be no notch at the top of the display. Under its hood, the handset might be powered by an octa-core 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space.

At its front, the smartphone might flaunt an 8MP selfie camera. This camera is said to arrive with a range of features such as portrait mode and Cinemagraph, which lets users mix still photos with animations to some parts. One such creative mode will let users cutout the subject in a shot and add a different background to the image. It will also have a manual mode and a text scanning mode.

Moto Mods compatibility

Like the previous generation Moto Z series smartphones, this one will also have the Moto Mods compatibility. It is believed that the smartphone will bring 5G connectivity to the table with the 5G Moto Mod. We hope to get to know if the previous generation Moto Mods will be supported by this device at the time of its launch.