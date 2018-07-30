Moto Z3, the first 5G smartphone to launch on the 2nd of August in Chicago

Motorola is yet to launch a flagship smartphone with a Max Vision Display (Motorola's term for a taller 18:9 aspect ratio display). And now, according to a launch invite from the company, Motorola is all set for the launch of the Motorola Moto Z3, the next flagship smartphone from the Lenovo owned smartphone brand. Additionally, the Moto Z3 could be the first smartphone to offer true 5G networking capabilities.

The launch event

Unlike the initial launch of the Moto G6 series and the Moto Z3 Play in Brazil, the Moto Z3 will be initially launched in Chicago (US) as the Moto Z3 is a flagship smartphone and the United States of America is one of the first markets to get wireless 5G support. Rumors also suggest that the Moto Z3 will be available exclusively on Verizon network, which is expected to be the first telecom provider in the US to offer 5G wireless network. Similarly, Motorola is also gearing up for the launch of the Moto G6 Plus in India the early August.

However, the regular Moto Z3 will have standard 4G LTE support and the company is likely to launch a MOD, which enables 5G capabilities on the smartphone. As most of the Moto MODS are universal (across all Moto Z series smartphones) the 5G MOD might work well even with the previous generation Moto Z series smartphones like the Moto Z2, and the Moto Z2 Play. Just like the most of the Moto MODS, the company might sell the 5G Moto MOD separately, and one might need to shell out extra bucks to get hold of the 5G Moto MOD for the Moto Z3.

Moto Z3 Specs-Sheet

As already confirmed, the Moto Z3 will be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core chipset with an 18:9 aspect ratio display offering minimal bezels on the top and the bottom portion of the smartphone. The smartphone is likely to come equipped with a QHD+ OLED screen with at least 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

The rumors also suggest that, unlike the Moto Z2 Force, the Moto Z3 will not offer shatterproof display. Instead, the smartphone will have a standard tempered glass (Corning Gorilla Glass).

Conclusion

Motorola is all set for the launch just a few days before the Galaxy Note9 unpack event from Samsung. Considering all choices, the Moto Z3 could easily be the costliest Motorola smartphone from the brand, as it packs in next-gen technology, which is not present on any smartphones.