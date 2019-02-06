Moto Z4 Play will have a 48 MP camera with an in-display fingerprint sensor

Motorola is known for offering smartphones with modular support or MODS under the Moto Z series of smartphones. The Moto Z4 Play is expected to be the next affordable Moto Z series of device, which is expected to come with a lot of exciting features.

The latest CAD based renders of the Moto Z4 Play re-affirms that the device will look similar to the previous Moto Z Play smartphones with a sleek design and a massive camera bump. The smartphone will continue to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack and the type-C port for charging and data syncing.

Moto Z4 Play leaked specifications

Latest leaks and speculations predict that the Moto Z4 Play will be the first Motorola smartphone to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. This entry-efficient tier two chipset will be coupled with either 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The device will have a 6.22-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone will come with a water-drop notch with more than 90% screen to body ratio with minimal bezels across the display.

The most interesting part of the Moto Z4 Play's specs sheet is the fact that the device comes with a massive 48 MP camera sensor. Unlike most other smartphones featuring a Sony or a Samsung sensor, the Moto Z4 Play comes with an S5KGM1SP 48 MP sensor developed by Q-Technology.

Like every other Moto Z series smartphone, the Moto Z4 Play will offer stock Android OS with no third-party customization. The device is expected to come with a 3600 mAh battery with support for Turbocharging via USB type C port.

Considering the leaked features/specifications of the Moto Z4 Play, the device is most likely to retail around $400-$500 price range, which will compete against the OnePlus 6T and Honor View20.

Via