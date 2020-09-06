Motorola G9 Plus Likely Under Development; Key Specifications Leaked News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

It hasn't been long since Motorola announced the Moto G9 mid-range smartphone for the masses. Now, the company might be prepping up for another model in this series. Following the standard model and the Moto G9 Play, the company is now ready to launch the Moto G9 Plus. The details related to the upcoming smartphone have been revealed by a European operator website.

Motorola G9 Plus Features

The Motorola G9 Plus's online listing was accidentally put up by Orange Slovakia operator. However, tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) was managed to grab a screenshot of the same. The listing has given some insight on the hardware and software features of the device.

The Moto G9 Plus is seen featuring a punch-hole display design with slim bezels (except for the chin). The smartphone rear panel has a gradient pattern and as per the image, at least one of the variants will come with blue shade. The punch-hole is placed on the top-left of the display.

As per the listing, the Moto G9 Plus will feature a 6.81-inch display panel which will bear an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup for imaging where the primary sensor is said to be a 64MP lens.

The remaining camera specifications aren't yet disclosed, but there could be a wide-angle sensor combined with a depth and macro sensor. The processor name isn't revealed yet, but the device is said to come with 4GB RAM option.

It will have 128GB native memory which could be expandable via microSD card. Lastly, a 5,000 mAh battery is what expected to drive the unit. It is likely to come with 33W fast charging support. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same from the company just yet.

