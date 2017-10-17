Motorola to launch Moto X4 on November 13 in India

Lenovo-owned brand Motorola was supposed to launch a new smartphone the Moto X4 on October 3 in India but unfortunately, the company postponed the event for some reason. While that was a little disappointing, the new launch date also was a mystery.

However, that seems to be changing now. Motorola has now confirmed the launch date of Moto X4 and the handset will be landing in India next month. The company basically announced the news via its Twitter feed and has further revealed that the launch will happen on November 13.

Hopefully, this time the device will be launched as per the scheduled date. Originally, the handset was officially unveiled back in August during the IFA conference in Berlin.

As for the features and specifications, the upcoming device features a metal unibody design and could possibly come in Super Black and Sterling Blue color options. The handset sports a fingerprint scanner under the home button at the front, while the USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack are found on the bottom of the handset.

We agree! The #MotoX4 will be unveiled on the 13th of November. Stay tuned for all details! — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 16, 2017

Moto X4 comes with a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LTPS IPS display with 424ppi pixel density and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The handset is powered by a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core SoC which is coupled with 3GB of RAM.

The Moto X4 gets a dual rear camera setup that comprises of a one 12-megapixel dual autofocus sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 1.4-micron pixels; and another 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, and 1.12-micron pixels. Additional features include ultra-wide angle shot, professional mode, depth detection and depth effects, Selective Focus, selective Black and White among other things. Up front, there is16-megapixel selfie sensor with flash support, f/2.0 aperture, and 1-micron pixels.

The smartphone is backed by a 3000mAh battery with support for fast charging and it runs on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. The smartphone supports a single-SIM slot (Nano) and offers connectivity options like NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual-band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), GPS, GLONASS, 4G LTE, and FM radio support. Moto X4 supports both Alexa and Google Assistant as well. The Moto X4 measures 148.35x73.4x7.99mm and weighs 163 grams.