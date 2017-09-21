Moto E4 Plus gets Oxford Blue color option in India

Motorola owned by Lenovo launched the Moto E4 Plus in India sometime in July at a price point of Rs. 9,999. At the time of launch, the smartphone was available only in Fine Gold and Iron Grey color variants. Now, the company has added another color variant - Oxford Blue for the buyers to choose from.

With the onset of the festive spirit across the country, Motorola seems to be all set to cash in on the same by launching the new color option of the Moto E4 Plus for the consumers. This new variant just gets a change in color and there is no difference in terms of pricing and specifications. The device is already one of the best-sellers in India with the sales crossing 1 lakh units in one day.

To recall, the Moto E4 Plus features a water-repellent nano-coating as the other Motorola smartphones. It has three card slots - two dedicated SIM card slots and a microSD card slot. The device runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and features a fingerprint sensor at the front. There is a 5.5-inch HD 720p display with 2.5D curved glass and a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space.

On the imaging front, the Moto E4 Plus arrives with a 13MP main camera at its rear with auto focus, LED flash, f/2.0 aperture and a 78-degree lens. Up front, the Moto E4 Plus flaunts a 5MP selfie camera with LED flash, a 74-degree lens and f/2.2 aperture. The connectivity aspects on board the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 LE and GPS. The major highlight of the device is its capacious 5000mAh battery with support for 10W rapid charging.

Commenting on the launch of new color variant, Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director of Motorola Mobility India, said, "The Moto E4 Plus received a phenomenal response from customers and with the festive season right around the corner, they now have an option of making a style statement with this stylish and elegant shade."