Motorola Moto G5 starts receiving Android 8.1 Oreo update

Lenovo had introduced the Motorola Moto G5 back in 2017 in India. The Moto G5 comes under Motorola's G series of smartphones and features stock Android UI which means that the device comes first in line to receive the Android update and security patches. However, for some reason, the company has not rolled out any update for the Moto G5 for quite some time which is now going to change. As per a report from XDA, the Motorola G5 will now be receiving Android 8.1 Oreo update directly and will be missing on the Android 8.0 Oreo update. This update was long due and finally, it is making its way to the all the Moto G5 devices in India.

The Moto G5 packs some decent set of specs which makes it capable to run Android 9 Pie. However, there is no information available as of now whether Motorola will roll out the Android Pie for the device or not. The new Android 8.1 Oreo update, on the other hand, brings a number of tweaks and improvements along with it. The new Android update brings along the August Security patch, some tweak, and improvements to the stability of the device and more. The update has already begun rolling out to all the Moto G5 devices, however, if in case you have not received the update till now, you can always check for a update manually. In order to check for the update manually you can simply head to the Settings > About Phone > System updates.

To recall, the Moto G5 sports a 5-inch IPS LCD display which offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. For imaging, the Moto G5 features a single rear camera setup of 13MP which supports a video recording of 1080pA30fps. The rear camera comes with Geo Tagging and can also capture Panorama shots. Up front, the Moto G5 makes use of a 5MP camera to capture selfies and to make/receive video calls.

Under the hood, the Moto G5 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430 SoC which is pared with Adreno 503 GPU for graphics. The smartphone features 3GB RAM and has 16GB of internal storage which is further expandale up to 128GB via microSD card. The smartphone draws its power from a 2800mAh Li-Ion battery.