Motorola One Fusion+ Now Available At Rs. 17,499; Should You Buy?

Motorola has recently launched its new smartphone in the country. The Motorola One Fusion+ was priced at Rs. 16,999 at the time of launch, but the company has increased its prices by Rs. 500, and now it is available at Rs. 17,499.

In fact, Flipkart has already updated the prices, and it will be available on the revised price on June 13, 2020. However, the company has issued any official statement on the same yet.

Motorola One Fusion+ Details

The newly launched device comes with a 6.5-inch full HD display along with 1,080 x 2,340 resolution. The smartphone feature a quad-camera set-up. It includes a 64MP main sensor, 8MP sensor, 5MP sensor, and 2MP sensor for depth. There's a 16MP pop-up camera with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies at the front.

The Motorola One Fusion+ runs Android 10, and it has 5,000 mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support. It also has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which you can extend up to 1TB via microSD card. Besides, the smartphone comes with a fingerprint sensor, and it also has a button for Goggle Assistant. On the connectivity front, the smartphone includes Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, AGPS, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, dual 4G VoLTE, and Wifi 802.11 ac.

Motorola To Launch Moto G 5G And Moto G Plus 5G Today

Meanwhile, the company is all set to launch two smartphones today. The company is likely to launch two 5G smartphones at affordable prices. The Moto G 5G will run Android 10. The smartphone is likely to have a quad-camera setup, such as a 48MP main camera, 4MP macro sensor, 8MP camera, and 2MP camera. Furthermore, the smartphone will feature a dual-camera setup at the front, while the Moto G Plus 5G Plus is likely to come with Full HD+ display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. It is likely to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor.

