Motorola One Macro With Macro Vision Camera Launched For Rs. 9,999
After a slew of rumors and speculations, Motorola One Macro has been officially launched in India. This is the latest addition to the One series of smartphones from the company and focuses on macro photography. The device runs Android 9 Pie and features a dedicated macro lens as well.
Motorola One Macro Price And Availability
Motorola One Macro has been launched in a sole Space Blue color option. Priced at Rs. 9,999, this smartphone will go on sale starting from October 12 via Flipkart. As an introductory offer, Jio subscribers buying this new Motorola smartphone will get Rs. 2,200 cashback in the form of vouchers and an additional data benefit of 125GB.
Motorola One Macro Camera And Specifications
As its name indicates, Motorola One Macro keeps the camera capabilities at the forefront. The smartphone bestows triple cameras at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor with laser autofocus, PDAF, and f/2.0 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP dedicated macro lens for close-up shots. At the front, there is a dewdrop notch to house the 8MP selfie camera sensor.
Talking about the other specifications, the Motorola One Macro bestows a 6.2-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. There is a screen-to-body ratio of 82%. Under its hood, the smartphone employs an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC based on the 12nm process. This processor is teamed up with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space along with support for up to 512GB of additional memory.
Running Android 9 Pie, this smartphone has standard features including hybrid dual SIM slots, splash-resistant IPX2 rating, dual 4G VoLTE, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio and a physical fingerprint sensor at the rear. A 4000mAh battery keeps the lights turned on with support for 10W charging.
Our Opinion On Motorola One Macro
We have seen quite a few smartphones from various brands launching with triple and quad cameras at the rear under Rs. 10,000. However, it is interesting to see the Motorola One Macro focus on macro photography with a dedicated lens in this price segment. We believe that this move from the company will open up this new category of budget smartphones soon.
