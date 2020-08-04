Motorola Razr 5G Live Images Reveals Redesigned Chassis News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola Razr 5G, the new foldable smartphone was recently spotted online. The upgraded model brings in a few design overhauls, including rounded edges and a redesigned chin. The Motorola Razr 5G was expected to debut in September and go head-to-head with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The new flip smartphone is now expected to launch in Q1 2021.

Motorola Razr 5G Live Images Details

The live images of the Motorola Razr 5G first appeared on Weibo, but have been deleted since. Sparrow News republished the images, which confirm the leaks by tipster Evan Blass. The live images reveal a few details, including a silver body, a redesigned chin on the device, and a notch-like design. The camera too has been upgraded on the second-gen foldable phone from Motorola.

Speaking of the camera, the redesigned dual-sensor module is rumored to include a 48MP sensor, a massive upgrade from the previous 16MP camera. The Motorola Razr 5G is also reported to include a 20MP selfie shooter, an upgrade from the 5MP sensor on the first-gen Motorola Razr (2019).

Motorola Razr 5G Expected Features

The Motorola Razr 5G has been doing rounds on the rumor mill and was even spotted on various certification sites. The new foldable phone is expected to feature a 6.2-inch flexible display with a smaller display when closed. It is expected to have dual-SIM support (Nano and eSIM).

Some of the other aspects include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The Motorola Razr 5G will likely run Android 10 with support for updates. A 2,845 mAh battery with 18W fast charging was rumored. As noted, the upcoming clamshell-designed phone will have two cameras, a 48MP sensor and a 20MP selfie shooter.

The Motorola Razr 5G was speculated to debut in September this year, but the latest reports suggest a delayed launch, sometime in Q1 2021. There's still a lot we don't know about the upcoming phone, but as the name suggests, it will have 5G support. The first-gen Motorola Razr (2019) received complaints about the hinge design. Now, looking at the live images of the new phone, we can expect a better mechanism and improved functionality.

