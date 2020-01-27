ENGLISH

    Motorola Razr 5G Might See The Light Of Day But Not In International Markets

    By
    |

    Last year, Motorola revived its iconic Moto Razr in 2019 by adding a foldable clamshell design. The handset is set to go on its first sale on February 26 in the US. The Lenovo-backed brand has teased its arrival in the Indian market as well a couple of times in the past. Now, it seems that the company has already started working on its new model to match up with the industry pace.

    Motorola Razr 5G Might See The Light Of Day But Not Globally

     

    Motorola is said to have started developing the Motorola Razr 5G model. A report from GSMArena suggests that the company will manufacture the 5G Moto Razr variant at the Lenovo Factory based in Wuhan, China.

    Moreover, the company is said to introduce the handset at the Wuhan International Expo Center in Wuhan. It is further being said that the company might not launch the device for the global markets.

    It isn't specified why the company will limit the new Moto Razr model to the Chinese market. We will have to wait for the company to officially announce some information on the Moto Razr 5G's availability in the international markets.

    As for its India launch, the standard variant is yet to arrive and its launch also has been delayed. So, expecting the 5G model in India anytime soon doesn't make any sense.

    Also, there is no information available on the hardware and software of the Moto Razr 5G variant. And it remains to be seen what all primary changes besides the processor the upcoming smartphone will feature.

    As for the Moto Razr 2019, the device features a foldable clamshell design with a 2.7-inch Quick View display on the outside, and a 6.2-inch OLED display when unfolded. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.

     

    The photography department is taken care of by a 16MP camera on the Quick View panel outside, while there is a 5MP snapper on the inside. A 2,510 mAh battery completes the specification sheet.

    motorola news smartphones
    Monday, January 27, 2020, 14:22 [IST]
