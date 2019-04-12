ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Asus smartphone clears EEC certification, could be ZenFone 6/6Z

    The device has also cleared a certification from Wi-Fi Alliance indicating at an imminent launch.

    By
    |

    Asus is working on its next flagship offering, the ZenFone 6. The upcoming premium smartphone by the Taiwanese tech giant has been making it to the rumor mill along with some specifications and features. That's not all; the Asus ZenFone 6 has also been spotted on the popular benchmarking platforms such as Geekbench and AnTuTu along with some key internals. And now, in the latest development, the ZenFone 6 has cleared a certification online.

    New Asus smartphone clears EEC certification, could be ZenFone 6/6Z

     

    The alleged Asus ZenFone 6 has recently got certified from EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission). The smartphone that has cleared the certification has been spotted with a model number ZS630KL. This is different from the I01WD model number of the ZenFone 6 listed on Geekbench as well as AnTuTu. However, considering that the Asus ZenFone 5Z has a model number Z620KL, we can expect the Z630KL model number to be of the ZenFone 6 or ZenFone 6Z.

    The ZenFone 6/6Z (ZA630KL) EEC certification does not reveal the specifications and features which the upcoming premium device will offer. However, some of the key specifications have been tipped by some previous leaks and rumors.

    Asus ZenFone 6 expected specifications:

    The premium smartphone by Asus is said to come with a powerful Snapdragon 855 processor. The latest flagship chipset by Qualcomm on the device will be accompanied by 6GB of RAM for smooth multi-tasking functionality.

    The smartphone will flaunt a big display panel with Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. There will be a triple-lens rear camera setup which is speculated to come with a 48MP primary Sony IMX 586 sensor. The front camera could also be a 48MP sensor which will be used for selfies and video calling.

    via

    Read More About: asus asus zenfone 6 news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 12, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue