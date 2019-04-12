New Asus smartphone clears EEC certification, could be ZenFone 6/6Z News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The device has also cleared a certification from Wi-Fi Alliance indicating at an imminent launch.

Asus is working on its next flagship offering, the ZenFone 6. The upcoming premium smartphone by the Taiwanese tech giant has been making it to the rumor mill along with some specifications and features. That's not all; the Asus ZenFone 6 has also been spotted on the popular benchmarking platforms such as Geekbench and AnTuTu along with some key internals. And now, in the latest development, the ZenFone 6 has cleared a certification online.

The alleged Asus ZenFone 6 has recently got certified from EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission). The smartphone that has cleared the certification has been spotted with a model number ZS630KL. This is different from the I01WD model number of the ZenFone 6 listed on Geekbench as well as AnTuTu. However, considering that the Asus ZenFone 5Z has a model number Z620KL, we can expect the Z630KL model number to be of the ZenFone 6 or ZenFone 6Z.

The ZenFone 6/6Z (ZA630KL) EEC certification does not reveal the specifications and features which the upcoming premium device will offer. However, some of the key specifications have been tipped by some previous leaks and rumors.

Asus ZenFone 6 expected specifications:

The premium smartphone by Asus is said to come with a powerful Snapdragon 855 processor. The latest flagship chipset by Qualcomm on the device will be accompanied by 6GB of RAM for smooth multi-tasking functionality.

The smartphone will flaunt a big display panel with Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. There will be a triple-lens rear camera setup which is speculated to come with a 48MP primary Sony IMX 586 sensor. The front camera could also be a 48MP sensor which will be used for selfies and video calling.

