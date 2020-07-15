New Huawei Smartphone Specifications Leaked: Which One Is This? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Huawei is pushing forward 5G supported smartphones with its latest launches. Now, a new Huawei smartphone was spotted, where a tipster shared the specs sheet of the new device. Interestingly, the dimensions, battery, and display details match with the Huawei TNN-AN00 phone spotted earlier on TEENA. It's now speculated to be the Huawei Enjoy 20s.

New Huawei Smartphone

Going into the details, the spec sheet reveals a couple of specifications of the Huawei smartphone. According to the tipster on Weibo, it measures 170 x 78.5 x 8.9mm and it weighs 212 grams. The sheet also indicates a 6.81-inch Full HD+ resolution display with a punch-hole display. The Huawei smartphone is expected to have an 8MP selfie camera.

Other details include the MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G chipset under the hood. A 4,300 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support is also revealed in the specs sheet. Lastly, details about the optics include a triple-camera module with a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP sensors.

Which Huawei Smartphone Is This?

Despite giving us so many details of the new smartphone, the tipster hasn't shared the name of the device. However, if we look at the model number TNN-AN00, it is similar to the Honor Play4, which came with the number TNNH-AN00. The Honor Play4 debuted last month and packed a quad-camera module with 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP sensors.

This brings us back to the above-mentioned specs sheet and which phone this could be. Huawei recently rolled out the Enjoy 20 Pro 5G. For all we know, the new smartphone could be the Huawei Enjoy 20 or the Enjoy 20s. Both these smartphones are rumored to launch soon, which further tips the possibility the spec sheet could be one of these phones.

Reports have suggested that the Huawei Enjoy 20 would debut with a 6.63-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ panel. The camera aspects for the Honor Enjoy 20 are rumored to include a pop-up selfie camera module and a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP sensor. These specifications are quite different from the spec sheet shared here. This leaves us with a possibility that it could be the Huawei Enjoy 20s, another mid-range smartphone with 5G support.

