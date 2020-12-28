New Motorola Phone Tipped By Lenovo Executive: New Mid-Range Smartphone In Offing? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Lenovo-owned Motorola has been steadily rising in popularity with premium flagship devices like the Moto Razr and also affordable devices like the Moto G9. From the looks of it, the company could be launching a new smartphone. Lenovo's Chen Jin, the GM of mobile business shared a retail package of a mysterious Motorola phone on Weibo, hinting at an imminent launch.

New Motorola Phone Tipped

The new Weibo post coming from the Lenovo exec suggests new Motorola phones could be hitting the Chinese market. Previously, Jin noted that Lenovo was working on a new strategy for launching Lenovo and Motorola smartphones, at least in China. For instance, Lenovo Lemon smartphones like the Lemon K12 series was sweeping headlines in the budget segment.

Considering that the company launched only the Moto G7 Plus and the Motorola P50 in its home market, one can expect to speed up production to launch a couple more smartphones in the coming year. Apart from the Moto Razr (2019) and the Moto Razr 5G, there have been hardly any Motorola phones launched in China.

That said, several Lenovo smartphones have debuted in the country. Yet, the home market missed the Lenovo Legion Pro gaming smartphones, which debuted as the Legion Duel in the global market. So far, the Motorola branding seems to emphasize mid-range to high-end models, even in the global market.

New Motorola Phone: What To Expect

For all we know, the new Motorola phone could be either a mid-range or a high-end smartphone model. Since the post on Weibo shows the retail packaging, the new Motorola phone could hit the Chinese market in the coming weeks or anytime next month. Although there's no word if this device may make it to India, one can keep their hopes up.

Presently, several Motorola phones like the Moto G 5G, Moto G 5G Plus, Moto G9, and others have hit the Indian market. Devices like the Moto G Stylus (2021), Motorla Capri, Moto G Play (2021), and others have been tipped to launch early next year. The company is reportedly planning on a flagship smartphone with the SD 888 chipset. We expect to know more about the new Motorola phones in the coming weeks.

