New Nokia Phone Stops By FCC Listing Revealing Key Design Details; Is It Nokia 5.4? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Nokia seems to be on a launch spree of new smartphones in the market. The Nokia 5.4 is one in particular that has been regularly spotted on the rumor mill. More recently, three Nokia smartphones with the model number TA-1333, TA-117, and TA-1340 appeared on the FCC listing, revealing a couple of key details. One of these is believed to be the Nokia 5.4.

New Nokia Smartphones Listed

Going into the details, the Nokia LTE smartphone with the model number TA-1333 appears to include a 4,000 mAh battery, support 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, and feature a round-shaped camera module at the rear. Next, the Nokia TA-1337 smartphone on the FCC listing also includes a 4,000 mAh battery and similarly supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2

Lastly, the Nokia device with the model number TA-1340 is also similar to the TA-1333 smartphone. However, the key difference is the dual-SIM support on the TA-1340 smartphone. Additionally, the FCC listing has also revealed the user manual of this Nokia smartphone, giving away a couple of key details.

Is This Nokia 5.4?

For one, the Nokia TA-1340 smartphone features a punch-hole display. The phone also has slots for a USB Type-C port, loudspeaker grills, and a microphone below. The right side of the mobile panel houses the power/lock button, while the left side keeps the SIM and memory slot, along with a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The rear design of the smartphone reveals a round-shaped module housing the quad-camera setup. There's an LED flash just outside the circular camera housing. One can also spot the fingerprint sensor and the Nokia branding on the rear panel. All hints point that this could be the Nokia 5.4 smartphone.

The design revealed on the FCC platform is very similar to the Nokia 3.4. However, the quad-camera setup on the TA-1340 indicates that this is placed higher than the Nokia 3.4, further hinting at the Nokia 5.4. Moreover, the new details sync with the previous reports that hinted at a similar punch-hole display and quad-camera setup.

The upcoming Nokia 5.4 is expected to flaunt a 6.44-inch display with FHD+ resolution. The phone is also expected to include 4GB RAM paired with 64GB and 128GB storage models. Previous speculations hint at blue and purple color options for the new Nokia phone.

