New Oppo Smartphone Bags 3C Certification; Could Debut Under Oppo A Or K Series News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

We have come across multiple Oppo mystery smartphones to be under development in the past few weeks. Following the sighting of the Oppo CPH2009 and the CPH2005, the leaks indicated the PDHM00 also in the making which is said to be the Reno Ace 2. Now, another unnamed Oppo smartphone has been spotted out in the wild. Following are the details:

The latest mystery Oppo smartphone has been spotted with the Oppo PDKM00 model number. The handset is said to be either from the company's 'A' or 'K' series. The device has cleared its certification via 3C in China. According to the mobile authentication website's listing, the Oppo PDKM00 will be a 5G enabled smartphone.

If this is to be believed, then the upcoming device will be the first 5G handset by the company that will debut in the "A" or "K" series with support for 5G connectivity. The 3C listing of the mystery Oppo smartphone further reveals support for up to 18W fast charging technology.

However, it doesn't give any hints on the battery capacity. Besides, the 3C listing is limited to just the aforementioned info and we are yet to get some major clues on its key internals. If the leaks are to be believed, then the Oppo PKDM00 might be equipped with a 'rear matrix camera' on the back panel.

But, the number of camera sensors and the details on is specifications are at large. It is currently a mystery if the device will feature a quad or triple-lens rear camera module. Also, the rear panel will have a gradient surface. The handset is said further said to feature a display with a punch-hole for the selfie camera. But, we are yet to receive details on its resolution.

Moreover, considering that this will be a 5G smartphone, we can expect it to make use of the Snapdragon 865 chipset. The device might boot on the new Android 10 OS which could be paired-up with the Color OS 7 user interface.

source

Best Mobiles in India