New Realme Smartphone Appears On Geekbench: Is It Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition?
Realme smartphones have dominated the budget and mid-range segment, and are quite popular in India. It looks like the company is gearing up to introduce a new smartphone with the model number RMX2194. The device appeared on Geekbench, revealing a couple of key details.
New Realme Smartphone On Geekbench
It looks like the new Realme smartphone will embrace the budget segment with an affordable price tag. The Geekbench listing reveals that the Realme RMX2194 smartphone draws power from the Snapdragon 460 chipset paired with 4GB RAM, which is an entry-level processor.
Further, the Realme RMX2194 device gets 254 under the single-core test and 1171 under the multi-core test. The Geekbench listing also reveals that the Bengal motherboard will run Android 10, instead of Android 11. This further suggests that the phone might launch pretty soon.
Is This Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition?
All the details listed here point towards the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition smartphone that was recently launched in India. The Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition also sports the Snapdragon 460 chip paired with 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM options. The previously launch Realme C15 packed the MediaTek Helio G35 chip.
And just as listed on the Geekbench platform, the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition runs Android 10 with the Realme UI on top. While the smartphone has made it to the Indian market, it's yet to enter other markets, including Europe. For all we know, the Geekbench listing could be talking about the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition that might soon expand to other markets.
New Realme Smartphone: What To Expect
If this is indeed the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition, we know the features and what to expect from the device. The 6.5-inch LCD panel with an HD+ resolution includes a waterdrop notch that houses the 8MP selfie camera. The rear cameras include a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP mono sensor, and a 2MP retro sensor to complete the quad-camera setup.
Other details include a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. As compared to the original Realme C15 with the Helio G35, the Qualcomm Edition might have better performance and smoother experience.
