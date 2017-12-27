New Sharp FS8015 bezel-less smartphone spotted on TENNA

Sharp is continuously pushing the envelope in bezel-less display segment. Within a week two bezel-less Sharp smartphones have paid a visit to TENNA certification website. The first handset Sharp FS8018 appeared on TENNA in the start of this week and showed a 5.48-inch screen with one-of-its kind screen resolution of 2040x1080 pixels. Now, another bezel-less beauty from Sharp- FS8015 has paid a visit to the certification site.

The model number signifies that both the handsets are from one series. As per the information appeared on Chinese site, Sharp FS8015 sports a 5.99-inches TFT capacitive display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The display offers a resolution of 2160x1080 pixels. The smartphone's leaked specs show a 3,100 mAh battery unit, connectivity band information (GSM, CDMA, TD-SCDMA, TD-LTE, LTE, FDD, etc.).

Sharp FS8015 is backed by an octa-core 2.2GHz CPU paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. We expect the smartphone to ship with Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 630 processor. TENNA's page shows that the new smartphone runs Android 8.0 Nougat and will come with 64GB and 128GB storage variants. There will be microSD card support to further expand the storage.

As far as optics are concerned, Sharp FS8015 is said to come with 12MP + 13MP dual camera setup. The listed smartphone will feature a 16MP selfie camera.

Picture Credits: TENNA