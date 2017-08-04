New Vivo smartphone spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 660, 4GB RAM

Vivo recently launched two new smartphones Vivo X9s and X9s Plus. We expected the devices to come with Snapdragon 660 Soc. However, proving the speculations wrong, they were powered by Snapdragon 652 and Snapdragon 653.

Now, we have come across a new Vivo smartphone running on Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. It has been listed as vivo vivo 1717 on the popular benchmarks site Geekbench. While the smartphone was listed almost a month ago, it has just been spotted by GizmoChina. The processor is comprised of eight cores that are clocked at 1.84GHz.

Other than the processor, the Geekbench listing has revealed that the vivo vivo 1717 will come with 4GB of RAM. As for the software, it is running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

The smartphone has scored 1620 points on single-core test and 5851 on multi-core test. As of now, we don't have any more information on the device. Hopefully, we will get to see it appearing in more leaks and benchmarks. It is unclear when Vivo plans to launch this smartphone.

Although Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 660 chipset a while ago, currently Oppo is the only manufacturer to use the processor in its phone. There were rumors that the Xiaomi Mi 5X would pack the Snapdragon 660 but it was launched with Snapdragon 625 instead. However, Asus, Motorola and the Japanese manufacturer Sharp have phones down the pipe that would feature the Snapdragon 660.

The Snapdragon 660 comes with the improved performance, enhanced photography, and gaming as well as longer battery life.